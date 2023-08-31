High screen time, lack of exercise linked to increased heart attack risk in kids! Doctor answers key questions

When children don't engage in enough physical activity, their bodies miss out on the benefits that exercise provides. Regular physical activity helps keep the heart and blood vessels healthy by improving cardiovascular fitness, regulating blood pressure, managing weight, and enhancing overall circulation. This includes factors like high cholesterol levels, obesity, and poor blood vessel function. Therefore, when children grow up with insufficient physical activity, they are more likely to develop these risk factors, ultimately increasing their susceptibility to experiencing heart attacks later in life.

In an exclusive conversation with WION, a renowned cardiologist shared some important parental tips and answered some pressing questions of concerned parents. Read on!

How can parents help their kids change this lifestyle slowly and steadily?

"Parents should encourage their kids to find physical activities they enjoy and which can be continued sustainably. It is important that the kids are not forced to do something they don’t enjoy, as this will only lead to resentment. Kids should slowly incorporate these activities into their schedule, and maintain consistency and regularity," said Dr. C Sridevi, Consultant Cardiologist, DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pimpri, Pune.

What are the precautionary cares one should take?

According to the medical expert, one should focus on adequate, regular physical activity and a balanced diet.

How can the screen time be reduced for kids?

"Parents should discuss their expectations with their kids. They should create goals to be intentional about reducing screen time. Parents should set limits on screen time. These goals should be gradual and realistic. Minimise the number of digital devices and TVs available at home," the medical expert shared. "Parents should provide alternatives for screen time, such as learning a new hobby or spending time with family and friends."

How do exhaustive screen hours affect a child's mental and physical health?

"Excessive screen time has a negative effect on a child’s mental health. There is an increased chance of anxiety and depression. Sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality are also more common. Behavioural problems are also seen. Very young children may also experience developmental delays.

Excess screen time also increases the risk of obesity as kids spend less time performing physical activities. There are also chances of developing neck and back posture issues," Dr C Sridevi stated.

