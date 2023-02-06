Grammy Awards 2023: Cardi B stuns in Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta's creation on red carpet

American rapper Cardi B arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta's surreal, sculpture-like couture in cobalt blue colour at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Looking every bit stunning in a gown, which featured pleated structural features, headgear, a sleek skirt and a dramatic train, the rapper made heads turn on the red carpet.

Gaurav Gupta is known for his experimental sculpted designs and his creations always make headlines in the fashion world. On Monday, he took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs on the Grammys' red carpet.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment, Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared photos of the gorgeous ensemble on her official Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "True Blue, baby I love you."

Last year, the Indian fashion designer designed a dress for American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

This isn't the first time Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, and Gaurav Gupta have collaborated together. Earlier, she wore his design in her music video 'No Love'.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Cardi B paid homage to Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who were honoured with the 2023 Industry Icons Award at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California. The uber-popular, star-studded event was held a night before the Grammy Awards.

In a heartfelt speech, the rapper thanked Greenwald and Kallman for supporting her career aspirations. "Other labels were low-balling me and not giving me what I thought I deserved, but Atlantic was right there respecting me, my vision and my career," the rapper recalled. "Craig and Julie took me under their wing."

