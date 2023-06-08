Give your plant a voice! This GIA smart pot will make your leafy friend talk - read more details inside

If you are a plant parent, you must be aware of how tough and challenging it is to grow and nurture a plant and watch it flourish. Growing plants is difficult, they require continual attention and a strict schedule, and even a slight imbalance in your home garden can result in major mistakes. Since the advent of the pandemic in our lives, we have seen how Millennials and Gen Z have become obsessed with indoor planting. And, in recent years, love for plants has become a major Instagram trend. There is no denying that caring for and watching a plant may bring incalculable solace to your hurried life, but it also comes with a huge challenge.

Growing and understanding the needs of the plant is not an easy thing to do, and it's also one of the major reasons why many people have given up on keeping plants after their initial attempts failed. So, for those here, we have found a new product in the market: a smart pot that will give your little plant a voice. The unique blend of technology and environment This new gadget is a smart pot GIA - an adorable plant assistant that speaks and expresses emotions and will make your plant duties quite easier. Created by Giftreeng Innovations and Agritech, the pot is the country's first and only plant care solution that turns plants into lovable pet companions.

With high-end technology, the small little pot brings plants to life through expressive visuals and the human voice-enabled feature to create a unique bond between plant parents and their leafy friends. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giftreeng (@giftreeng) × The playful expressions (happy, sad, and warm) The pot is currently labelled with seven expressive faces that change as per the plant's current needs. When the plant is well nurtured, GIA smart pot displays a cheerful and content expression. However, if a plant requires attention or care, GIA's face adopts a concerned or playful expression, urging its plant parent to take action.

This innovative product that will make your plant parenting delightful is available on the website for just Rs 1,999. An Indian innovation The product is being created by Aman Birendra Jaiswal, the founder of Giftreeng Innovations and Agritech. Talking about his new creation to WION, Aman, who is a mechanical engineering dropout, said, "We wanted to create a bond between plant parents and their plants, much like the bond we share with our pets. GIA's cute faces and friendly voice not only provide an adorable touch but also enhance the emotional connection between humans and nature.'' More about the company With a passion for sustainability, Giftreeng is a pioneering technology company that merges the world of plants and artificial intelligence to create innovative solutions for plant care.

