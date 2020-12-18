Gigi Hadid shows off her new 'at-home' haircut

Gigi Hadid used the few days of freedom getting a hair cut. The supermodel and new mom shared a selfie on her Instagram revealing her new hair as she sat sans makeup inside her home.



The 25-year-old sported a wispy fringe framing her face while watching the snowfall from inside the comfort of her cosy New York City apartment. Gigi looked at ease while relaxing on her couch in Manhattan after a busy day out with her newborn daughter and sister Bella.

She threw it back to the '90s with a short-sleeved white blouse with a small collar and two tortoiseshell buttons.

Hadid added a host of golden necklaces to match a pair of sparkling hoop earrings fastened to her ears. She simply captioned the snap: 'Fresh snow fresh cut.'





Recently, Gigi enjoyed a girl's day out with sister Bella on Wednesday as they took the baby out.





She gave birth to her baby girl in September on her mother Yolanda's farm in Pennsylvania amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Gigi shares her daughter with partner Zayn Malik, who was formerly part of the boy band One Direction before launching a solo career.

The pair began dating in 2015 before splitting up in 2017, only to rekindle their love multiple times before becoming parents this year.