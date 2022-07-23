From hair gems to ultra-glossy lips: Y2K beauty and hair trends that are here to stay

Remember the early 2000s when girls would flaunt their petite waists in low-cut jeans and flaunt ultra-glossy lips, hair gems, platform slippers, velour clothes, shoulder bags and chunky highlighters? The fashion trends, at the time, were quite different from what they are now. However, a few trends have passed the test of time as they are still ruling the fashion and beauty industry. And, experts feel that these Y2K trends are here to stay.

If you religiously follow new beauty trends, you must have noticed the resurgence of a few Y2K trends in the last few years. But many never went out of fashion and we still follow them today. From beauty icons to high-profile influencers, several divas have given their nod to these beauty trends. Are you ready to incorporate them into your beauty routine? If yes, take notes because it's time to revisit the golden era.

Y2K beauty and hair trends

Hair gems

Words cannot explain how lovely one feels when bedazzling their hair before a big fashion outing. The trend is gaining momentum again with TikTokers attaching crystals and rhinestones to their strands on live streams and videos. Are you ready to try it out?

Chunky highlighter

During the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, girls loved to wear chunky highlighters. However, the trend started dying down with finer highlighters taking over the shelves. But, in 2022, influencers are bringing the chunky highlighters back in trend as they highlight for the gods.

Claw clips

Today, divas are opting for bigger, chicer and smarter hair accessories and claw clips have found a spot in their wardrobe. Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and many others have given their nod to this trend.

Colourful eyeliner

Colourful eyeliners can never go out of fashion. Back in the 2000s, ladies matched their colourful dresses with their eyeliners and today, too, divas are not shying away from adding bright colours over their eyelids.

Space buns

The name Space buns, also called double buns or puff buns, come from Princess Leia's iconic double bun hairstyle in the original Star Wars movie. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion rocked space buns with ombre lips and left us all gasping for air.

Ultra-glossy lips

Remember buying every lip gloss that comes to the market in the early 2000s to copy your favourite celebs? Well, thanks to Ariana Grande, Rihanna and many other divas who haven't stopped making fans lose their minds over their super glossy lips.

