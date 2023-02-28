Explained: Here's how to fight exam stress and emerge a happy student

It's examination season and we all know what that translates to - a stressful time we cannot prepare enough for. While out focus during this time should be on preparation and studying, students often time tend to drift towards a vortex where all that exists is exam stress and the resultant consequences. Many students start eating less, sleeping less and overall decrease a lot of their usual activities which they think are hampering their studies. However, this is not the right approach. While exams definitely require your full attention, it is important to continue with your social activities, such as talking to a friend, playing, indulging in a hobby - basically some down time is what you need.

Why do you feel exam stress?

Exam stress is fairly common even among students who are pretty well prepared. This is because they might be feeling different things, such as the pressure to do the best in class, or the need to achieve a certain set of marks. There are students who have been doing great this entire time, but still stress over things like, what is someone else beats them, or what if they fall short of their earlier result. So exam stress is something every student, no matter how god or bad they are, have to cope with at some point. If you also find yourself stressed and burdened during the exam season, read on to know how to de-stress during this crucial time.

1. Manage your time well

Time management is the key to achieving almost anything that looks tough to navigate at first. Make a time table and try to stick to it. It should include time with friends and family and some me time as well. While studying, instead of randomly mugging up everything, divide your syllabus into portions. See which topics are more important and will fetch you more marks. Give them time first and a lot of it. Then move on to the other sections and set a time frame for them as well.

2. Sleep and exercise

Your body needs these crucial things even during the exam season. Don't compromise on the all-important hours of sleep as that is how your mind rejuvenates as well. Make sure to get at least eight hours of sleep every night to get rid of anxiety and wake up fresh for a new day of preparation. Make some time for exercise as it helps increase your concentration and you retain what you learn better.

3. Eat healthy

Often when stressed, we tend to grab a sugary drink or an extremely greasy burger filled with cheese and heavenly cheesy salt. While that might make you salivate, do not give in to the urge. Fatty foods and too much sugar make you lethargic and you will end up feeling sleepy all day. Your concentration level falls and as a result, you aren't able to dedicate the allotted time to the subject, thus increasing anxiety. Many students think that a kick of carbonated drink will fill them up with energy. But these drinks only give you a temporary boost, bringing down you energy levels as fast as they shot up.

4. Panicking doesn't help

While it sounds easy to say "don't panic", we understand it isn't all that easy to implement. You feel like you have no control over the feeling and it just seems impossible to get rid of. When you feel like you are starting to panic, make a deliberate effort to practice mindfulness. Concentrate on what you are feeling and immediately start taking deep breaths. Have a glass of water and tell yourself, "This isn't helping".

5. Hide away the distractions

...and by distractions we obviously mean your smartphone. Social media is filled with all kinds of stuff that can make you lose valuable hours just like that. Lock away your phone, or best, give it to your parents (who will love the gesture and I promise, will not give it back that easily) as that will ensure you are miles away from the content streaming endlessly on some apps.

6. Ask for help

As a student, it is your job to seek out people who can help you learn. Do not feel shy about asking for help, be it your teachers, friends or family. A lot of us tend to fall in a mind-trap, thinking "What will the other person think", and avoid seeking help. Reach out, be it for your studies or your mental health during the time.

7. Take a break!

Getting away from your books is as important as getting to them. If your head is inside your books all the time, you risk forgetting things rather than remembering them. This is because you are not giving your brain a break from an endless stream of feeding it the same information. Go out for a walk, talk to a friend (not about exams), listen to some music, basically whatever calms you and feel happy.

Exam stress is never going to go out of your life till you are a student. But you can learn to deal with it, something that you can practice even later in life to deal with bigger issues, Trust us!





