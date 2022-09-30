Expert talk: Doctor reveals how sedentary lifestyle leads to cardiac ailments

Reason why leading a sedentary lifestyle is harmful Photograph:( Twitter )
Ever wondered what are the health risks of leading an inactive or sedentary lifestyle? According to experts, it can double the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity. And, it can also increase all causes of mortality with a heightened risk of high blood pressure, osteoporosis, colon cancer, lipid disorders, depression and anxiety. Want to know more? Read on!
Did you know that leading a sedentary or inactive lifestyle is the fourth leading cause of avoidable death and is as harmful as smoking, according to World Health Organisation? In the past, several studies have suggested that people who do not indulge in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity in a week are at a higher risk of developing harmful cardiac diseases that can lead to early death. So, if you have been a couch potato for long, we suggest that you take some time out to introspect and make some positive lifestyle changes to live a healthy and happy life.
According to doctors and medical experts, there're both non-modifiable and modifiable risk factors that lead to cardiac diseases. While we have no control over the non-modifiable risk factors, we can try and manage modifiable risk factors by making some lifestyle changes. And, this article will help you do exactly that!
Smoking, drinking alcohol and not exercising regularly or living a sedentary lifestyle can result in the development of chronic cardiac diseases over a period of time. So, the first step to living a healthy life is to quit smoking and kickstart your sobriety journey. The next step is to give up the sedentary lifestyle and focus on including some form of exercise in your daily routine. Other than that you can also regulate your diet and reduce cholesterol intake.
Now, you must be thinking about the solutions to these lifestyle problems. Well, keep scrolling because we have some expert tips for all the couch potatoes!
By making small yet effective lifestyle changes, you can overcome the risks of developing several cardiac diseases. Here's a list!
