Expert shares tips for taking care of eye health at home

They say eyes are a mirror to the soul of a person but how often do we give a thought about their wellbeing? Eye health is important for overall quality of life. Good vision leads to improved learning and comprehension and better quality of life. Healthy brain function needs healthy eyesight. We got in touch with Dr Chetna T Nayak, Consultant Ophthalmologist with Gleneagles Hospital. She gave us some tips for vision care at home.

Here are some tips suggested by her that should be part of our daily routine.

1. Avoid touching eyes frequently

Since you never know how much dust, dirt and bacteria your hands have at every time of the day, it's best to avoid rubbing your eyes. The more you rub, the itchier they become. In case of infection or irritation consult an eye specialist.

2. Practise frequent hand washing

Washing hands regularly keeps bacteria at bay and prevents them from causing infection and allergy.

3. Protect your eyes from the sun

Exposure to sunlight and UV rays increases the risk for age-related macular degeneration and may cause cornea sunburn. UV blocking sunglasses delay the development of cataracts, since direct sunlight hastens their formation. Sunglasses also protect the delicate eyelid skin by preventing both wrinkles and skin cancer around the eye

4. Maintain proper screen distance and room lighting while working on computer

Follow 1-2-10 rule for digital devices. Mobiles should be kept at 1 feet, computer monitors about 2 feet and television at 10 feet away from the eyes and there should be sufficient but diffused lighting in the room. Reflections on the screen due to bright light can cause glare and cause eye strain.

5. Follow 20-20-20 rule

Following 20-20-20 rule reduces eye strain due to the digital screen. Every 20 minutes, look at an object that is 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds. Remember to blink often. Install apps that remind you to blink like BLINK APP. You can even get out of your seat and take a small stroll which promotes good blood circulation throughout the body and keeps you from being sedentary too.

6. Get sufficient sleep

It is necessary to get sufficient shut-eye each day to keep your eyes revitalised and healthy. Sleep rejuvenates eyes, body and mind.

7. Eye protection

It is critical to wear proper eye protection like protective glasses to prevent eye injuries during sports such as hockey, badminton, baseball also while lighting crackers and even during home projects such as home repairs, gardening, and cleaning.

8. Stop smoking

Tobacco smoking is known to cause age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a disease which leads to vision loss. Smokers are also at increased risk for developing cataracts.

9. Contact lens care

Proper contact lens care is crucial. Never sleep in contact lenses other than extended wear contact lenses. Using saliva or water as a wetting solution, using expired solutions, and using disposable contact lenses beyond their wear can result in eye infection, redness, corneal ulcers, and even vision loss.

10. Eat a healthy diet

A healthy diet is important to maintain good health. Vitamin deficiency can impair retinal function. Include food rich in Vitamin A like carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, antioxidants like avocado, dark chocolate, and foods rich in vitamin E like grains, cereals, and dry fruits like almonds. Researchers have found people on diets with these foods are less likely to develop age related macular degeneration.

11. Stay hydrated

Sufficient fluid intake is essential for the well being of your body, including eyes. Maintain good hydration to prevent eyes from getting dry and irritated.

12. Use the right kind of eye make-up.

Eye shadows, mascara, and eyeliners can cause an allergic reaction to eyes. Use the right brand that suits your eyes. Don’t forget to use a make-up remover before going to bed to avoid bacterial growth also, clean your make-up brushes regularly, especially those that you use for eye make-up application.

13. Keep your surroundings clean

Exposure to dirt and dust can irritate your eyes, so make sure that the places you frequent are well maintained and clean. Change your linens and towels regularly and keep your workstation clutter-free.

14. Visit your eye doctor regularly