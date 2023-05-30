Expert-approved tips to avoid getting tanned this summer

Summer is a season filled with outdoor activities, beach trips, and a lot of fun in the sun. While many people enjoy soaking up the warmth and getting a sun-kissed glow, others may prefer to beat the summer tan and maintain their natural skin tone. Whether you're looking to reduce an existing tan or prevent further darkening of your skin, there are easy steps you can take to achieve your desired result.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Anup Dhir, Senior Consultant at Apollo Hospital and Ex-president of the Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, shared some simple and effective ways to beat the summer tan. Take a look!

1. Sunblock creams with SPF 30 or above along with protective clothing should be used to prevent suntan. If you have got suntan then carefully and gently exfoliating the skin will help remove pigmented dead skin cells from the outer layer of the skin.

2. Multani mitti or Fuller's earth also removes suntan. It reduces excess oil, dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Vitamin C serum works by reducing melanin (skin pigment) synthesis and brightens the skin and glows the skin.

Also read: Dermatologist shares how collagen and elastin work together for maintaining a youthful skin

3. There are other skin-lightening options like aloe vera, lemon juice, rose water, honey, curd and gram flour pack, that can be used as home remedies for removing tan. Even a coffee pack helps with exfoliation and lightens the skin.

4. The best way to deal with Sun tan is prevention. Use an umbrella when going out in the sun and use sunscreen products for the face. But one has to keep in mind that some sun exposure is needed for the production of vitamin D in the body. Hence, make sure that you maintain a balance.

5. The human skin constantly sheds and then regenerates millions of cells every day. When the tanned skin cells are replaced with new, untanned skin cells, your body will gradually return to its normal colour. So, fret not! And, make the most of your summer holidays.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE