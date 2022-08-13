Essential styling tips to win the dressing contest this Independence Day

On this Independence Day, dress your best in tricolour outfits and show your patriotism through your sartorial pick. If you are taking part in a dressing competition in your college, office or school, note down these useful styling tips and curate an applause-worthy look. Don't be afraid to go all out and try out loud makeup looks. Also, invest some time to style your hair to bring the whole look together.

Instead of pulling a mediocre look without any inspiration, spend a few hours coming up with something special and memorable. It's an opportunity to make a statement so don't let it go to waste.

Whether you are wearing ethnic or western attire on this I-Day, make sure that you keep these styling tips in mind. And, don't forget to click Insta-worthy snaps for some likes and compliments.

Tip 1 - Play with makeup

Go bold with your makeup. Try out tricolour eyeshadow looks or paint a flag on your lips. You can also use face paint to draw a flag on your face or whatever you like and can create. Use glitters and colourful eyeshadow to give it a 3D effect.

Tip 2 - Get your nails done too

If you can get nail art done before the event, nothing better than that. There are several gorgeous Independence Day nail art designs available online. Pick your favourite one and book an appointment with a nail tech.

Tip 3 - Don't neglect the footwear

Make sure that your shoes or heels match your outfit. White usually goes with every ensemble so that's a safe pick. But don't hesitate to try out tri-colour shoes and sandals if they go with your look.

Tip 4 - Art of layering

Layer jackets, shirts, crop tops and other clothing items to create your perfect I-Day fancy competition look. Make sure that balance your OOTD while layering different clothing items. Make sure that you don't make any fashion faux pas that destroys layered looks within seconds.

Tip 5 - Dress the part

Dress according to the event you are going to attend. If you are having a fun get-together with your BFFs then opt for something casual. If you are heading to an office or college event then opt for an ethnic tri-colour look. You can even wear tri-colour sarees and suits for formal events.

Tip 6 - Accessorise it well

Use jewellery to accentuate your look and take it a couple of notches higher in style quotient. Don't forget to add a small badge of India's flag to your look at the end.

Tip 7 - Tresses time

Style your hair in a way that complements your OOTD. If you are wearing a heavy outfit then opt for a bun. If you are going for something simple then keep your tresses open.