Eid ul-Adha 2023: From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, celebrity-inspired festive wardrobe

With just a day to go for Eid ul-Adha, we are already in that festive mood, aren't we? And a festive occasion calls for ethnic wear, decoration, party, and, of course, good food. While attending a family party or meeting old friends, one thing in common -- clicking several photos. To stand out in pictures, you need an outfit that suits the occasion. Here are some of the Bakrid outfits inspired by Bollywood actors for you to try and get photographed.

Katrina Kaif

A white-coloured churidar suit set can be a good choice for this Bakrid party. Katrina Kaif also wore this suit during Baba Siddiqui’s Eid party. The sober and elegant look of a white suit during night parties is unmatched.

Deepika Padukone

Just the opposite of white, a black Anarkali suit too has its charm. A dash of golden paired with black will make you stand out. Try pairing it with smokey-eyed makeup and golden earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

A light-coloured chanderi saree is also a good option for this Bakrid. Sarees are so elegant and extravagant at the same time that one does not need to do much. Open hair and nude makeup are all you need when wearing a pastel-coloured saree.

Kiara Advani

You can also try an all-black look this Eid. Just like Kiara Advani, you can pair your saree with a bun and a choker. Small earrings and light makeup will do.

Taapsee Pannu

If you are attending or hosting a grand dinner party at home then a pastel-coloured lehenga can be a good choice. Taapsee wore this light blue coloured lehenga for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s reception party. Party make-up will be a must and you can also play boldly with your hairstyle.

Alia Bhatt

Banarasi saree can also be a good choice for this Eid party. A bright Banarasi saree with eye-focusing makeup will enhance the look. To complete it, you can also try to make a sleek bun and cover it with gajra.

Sara Ali Khan

A white ivory sharara suit can also make you win praise for an Eid party. Pair it with heels and you can also carry a clutch to complete the look. Small earrings and open hair will completely complement the outfit.