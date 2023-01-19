Eating at least two portions of oily fish a week can reduce risk of chronic kidney disease: Study

Around 700 million people worldwide suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD). It is vital to find factors that might stop its start and progression since it can result in kidney failure and death. Consuming oily fish may reduce your chance of developing chronic kidney disease. The George Institute for Global Health and the University of New South Wales served as the principal researchers, and their findings were released in the medical journal BMJ. According to the study, eating at least two servings of oily fish-- such as mackerel, sardines, or herrings -- each week may reduce your chance of developing chronic kidney disease. It can also slow down the decline in the organ's function.

The study discovered a link between consuming more of the omega-3 fatty acids present in oily fish and other seafood and a lower risk of kidney issues. However, the study did not reveal any connection with higher concentrations of omega-3 fatty acids obtained from plants.

Dr Matti Marklund, a senior research fellow at the George Institute, in a conversation with Guardian over email said, “While we cannot for certain say what specific fishes had the greatest effect on CKD risk, we know that the blood levels of the fatty acids reflect their intake well." “Among the richest dietary sources of these fatty acids are fatty cold-water fish – for example, salmon, sardines, mackerel, and herrings – and to a less extent shellfish, like oysters, mussels, and crab," it added.

“Current dietary recommendations in most countries suggest at least two servings of fish per week, preferably oily fish, which will provide about 250mg/day of long-chain omega 3s,” said Marklund.

Researchers pooled the results of 19 studies from 12 countries

Up until recently, evidence from human research was limited and mostly came from dietary questionnaires. However, in the latest research which combined the findings of 19 studies from 12 nations looked at connections between omega 3 fatty acid concentrations and the onset of CKD in adults. The primary analysis comprised about 25,000 individuals, ranging in age from 49 to 77.

When factors including age, sex, race, body mass index, smoking, drinking, physical activity, heart disease, and diabetes were included, higher amounts of seafood omega 3 fatty acids were associated with an 8% lower risk of developing CKD.

Participants were divided into five groups based on how much seafood omega-3 fatty acids they consumed, and those in the highest group had a 13% reduced chance of developing CKD than those in the lowest group. The researchers emphasised that since their results were observational, they could not conclusively show that increasing your intake of seafood reduces your chance of developing chronic kidney disease.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE