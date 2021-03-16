Drake becomes the first artist to debut three songs at Billboard top-100

Drake has recorded another Billboard feat under his name.



The singer, who is already among the shortlist of best-selling music artists with over 170 million records sold, has now made history with the latest release of his new EP titled 'Scary Hours 2'.

All three new songs from the album ended up debuting in the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously, which is a first in the recording industry. The tune What’s Next stands at the top, debuting at number one.

Following right behind at number two is Wants and Needs featuring Lil Baby, while Lemon Pepper Freestyle featuring Rick Ross now sits at number three.

'Scary Hours 2', a sequel to the 2018 EP, was released on March 5 to help build up the growing anticipation for his upcoming album, 'Certified Lover Boy'. While Drake now has the distinction as the first artist to ever debut three songs in the Hot 100's top three simultaneously, he's not the first artist to have three songs in the top three spots.

The Beatles and Ariana Grande have both had songs at numbers one, two, and three at the same time in the past.

According to Billboard, Drake is ranked as the highest-certified digital singles artist in the United States by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA), with 142 million units based on combined sales and on-demand streams.

The four-time Grammy winner has been working on Certified Lover Boy, which will be his sixth studio album.