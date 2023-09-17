Dietary changes for improving AMH levels: A path to fertility health

Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH), plays a crucial role in female fertility. It is a glycoprotein hormone that plays a crucial role in an individual’s reproductive system. It is produced by granulosa cells within the ovarian follicles and is involved in regulating the growth and maturation of eggs within the ovaries. AMH is commonly used as a biological marker to assess a woman's ovarian reserve, indicating the quantity of viable eggs remaining in her ovaries. This hormone is present in females from birth and gradually decreases in concentration, with a significant decline typically occurring as a woman approaches menopause.

While it's not possible to raise AMH levels or reverse the natural decline in ovarian reserve, the following are some dietary changes that women can consider to support overall fertility and improve egg quality of the remaining egg population:

Green Leafy Vegetables: Leafy vegetables like arugula, broccoli, kale, and others are abundant sources of vitamin B9, also known as folic acid. These vegetables are high in fibre and can enhance egg quality while also reducing the abrupt decline of follicles.

Almonds: Almonds are recognized for their natural ability to boost AMH levels. Rich in vitamin C, almonds can enhance sexual desire in women. Additionally, regular almond consumption provides minerals, proteins, antioxidants, and a wide range of vitamins. This promotes regular ovulation and combats cellular ageing, which, in turn, refines the process of the release of eggs.

Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are another significant source of minerals that play a role in enhancing reproductive health by supporting the production of various hormones like progesterone and AMH. Moreover, integrating pumpkin seeds into your daily diet leads to the secretion of essential hormones and the regulation of the menstrual cycle.

Garlic: Garlic is believed to offer several benefits for both male and female fertility. This is attributed to its role in promoting the production of glutathione. For women, it plays a role in preventing chromosomal defects, regulating the menstrual cycle, and promoting the secretion of AMH and improved egg quality, among other advantages.



Dairy: Research has indicated that dairy consumption may have a regulatory effect on AMH levels in women who menstruate routinely. This suggests that including dairy products like milk and yoghurt in your diet may potentially contribute to improving egg quality.



Lean Proteins: Lean proteins, such as chicken, turkey, and lean cuts of beef, are rich sources of essential amino acids and nutrients that play a crucial role in supporting overall reproductive health. These proteins are low in unhealthy fats, making them a healthy dietary choice for individuals looking to improve their reproductive function. They provide nutrients that can contribute to improved egg quality, potentially enhancing the chances of successful conception.

Fruits: A diet abundant in fruits offers numerous benefits for maintaining hormonal balance and supporting ovarian health. Reduced Inflammation, Proper Blood Sugar Control and Weight Management, are all achieved with the right set of complementary fruits. The Antioxidant properties in fruits support in reducing the oxidative stress exposure to the eggs which helps in maintaining good quality of eggs.

Whole Grains: To balance hormones and regulate blood sugar, choose nutritious grains like quinoa and brown rice over refined grains.

It is essential to note that while these foods may have potential benefits for fertility, however, individual responses can vary. Focus on maintaining a balanced diet, managing stress, and also consult with a healthcare provider for personalised guidance on fertility and reproductive health.

(Authored by Dr Anviti Saraf, IVF Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Noida)

