Did Ishaan Khattar make his relationship with Ananya Panday official ?

Rumoured couple Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey welcomed their new year together. The young couple, who are spending some quality in the Maldives,is giving us some major vacation goals

.

Taking the New Year's joy a notch higher, both the actors are treating their fans with awesome pics from their vacay and giving us one more B-town romance rumour. Yearender 2020: The worst Hindi films of the year,



On the first day of 2021, 'Dhadak' actor shared the picture which again became the talk of the town. Ishaan took his Instagram story and shared a beautiful picture of the blue ocean and his Maldives buddy Ananya. By sharing the picture, he wrote, 'My Panorama', and that what led fan think, did the actor just confirm his love for Ananya.





In the picture, the actress was dressed in a bikini and was seen sitting on a hammock in the middle of a beach.

The two have reached the exotic island a few days before the 31st night. From their floating breakfast to swimming pictures, the two have been sharing videos and pictures from their luxury resort.

Check out the pictures here:

The couple is said to have come close while shooting for their film ‘Khaali Peeli’, they have been rumoured to be dating each other.