Amitabh Bachchan has no resolution for 2021, feels 2020 was an odd year

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has no resolve or resolution for the new year 2021, however, expresses that the new year does have a ring to it. The 78-year-old wished "Peace love and harmony" for his fans and followers on his Instagram and shared a detailed experience of 2020 on his personal blog.



"Seems odd to be writing this after the entire year of 2020.. it was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.`21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year," the actor blogged.









"No resolve or resolution .. what needs to be done is to be done .. and done with conviction and well .. routines shall not change, they are now guided by other external forces .. compassionate one hopes .. and in the throes of happiness and great care," he added.



The actor suffered from COVID-19 along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and was even hospitalised. His much-awaited film with Ayushmann Khurana, 'Gulabo Sitabo' was one of the earliest films to make the jump to OTT platforms, citing the uncertainties surrounding the opening of theaters.



On the work from Amitabh has his year full with films like 'Chehre', Nagraj Manjule`s 'Jhund', Ayan Mukerji`s 'Brahmastra', Ajay Devgn`s 'Mayday' and a yet-untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

