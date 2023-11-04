Diabetes Awareness Month 2023: Signs and symptoms of Diabetes in men and women
Diabetes Awareness Month, which is observed in November every year, serves as a crucial reminder to educate, support, and raise awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and management for a healthier future.
Diabetes, a chronic metabolic disorder characterised by elevated blood sugar levels, affects millions of people worldwide. While the disease can manifest in various forms, certain signs are common in both men and women. Recognising these signs is crucial for early diagnosis and effective management of diabetes.
Here's a list of signs and symptoms of Diabetes you must look out for!
Increased Thirst and Frequent Urination
One of the earliest signs of diabetes is excessive thirst (polydipsia) and the need to urinate frequently (polyuria). When blood sugar levels are elevated, the kidneys attempt to remove the excess glucose from the body through urine, leading to increased urination and an unquenchable thirst.
Fatigue and Low Energy Levels
Persistent fatigue and low energy levels are frequently reported by individuals with undiagnosed diabetes. High blood sugar levels can disrupt the body's energy production, resulting in constant tiredness.
Increased Hunger
Excessive hunger, known as polyphagia, may accompany diabetes. Despite eating more than usual, individuals may lose weight due to the body's inability to utilise glucose effectively.
Skin Problems
Skin problems like dryness, itching, and increased susceptibility to infections are common in individuals with diabetes. Proper skincare is essential.
Recurrent Infections
High blood sugar levels weaken the immune system, making individuals more prone to infections. Frequent urinary tract infections and yeast infections are common in diabetics.
Sexual Problems
Both men and women with diabetes may experience sexual issues. Men may face erectile dysfunction, while women may experience reduced libido or difficulty with lubrication.
Unexplained Weight Loss
While increased hunger is common, unexplained weight loss can occur as the body's cells do not receive adequate glucose for energy. This can lead to weight loss even when eating more.
Blurred Vision
High blood sugar levels can affect the eyes, causing blurred vision. Diabetes-related vision issues should never be ignored.
Slow Wound Healing
Diabetes can impair the body's ability to heal wounds and injuries, leading to delayed recovery times. This slow wound healing is often an early sign of the disease.
Tingling or Numbness
Nerve damage, known as neuropathy, can result in tingling, numbness, or pain, primarily in the hands and feet.
It's important to remember that some individuals may not exhibit any noticeable symptoms, particularly in the early stages of diabetes. Regular medical check-ups and blood sugar monitoring are vital for early detection and effective management of diabetes. If any of these signs are observed, consulting a healthcare professional for proper evaluation and diagnosis is highly recommended.
Understanding these common indicators and seeking timely medical care can lead to better management and improved quality of life for individuals living with diabetes. Diabetes management often includes lifestyle modifications, medication, and dietary changes, making early detection and intervention crucial for a healthier future.