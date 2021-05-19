Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary, changes pronouns to they/them

Singer Demi Lovato on Wednesday came out as non-binary and changed pronouns from she/her to they/them.



Non-binary people typically do not identify themselves as as male or female, and do not conform to gender norms of either.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," Demi wrote on Twitter.

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021 ×

"I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021 ×

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021 ×

The singer said they came to to understand their gender identify over the past year after spending time 'healing' and doing 'self-reflective work'.



" I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me," Demi wrote in series of tweets.

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021 ×

The singer added that they were doing this, "for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones."



"Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way," they concluded the tweet.



The announcement comes two months after Demi announced she was pansexual and that they were attracted to other regardless of the gender.



Demi has been an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights throughout their career.



In July 2020, Demi had announced engagement to Max Ehrich but broke up two months later. In March 2021, while speaking to Variety, Demi had stated that the broken engagement offered a "huge sign" about their sexuality.