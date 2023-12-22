Cozy up solo: The rise of 'sleep divorce' and why one Hollywood A-lister is all for it

In a recent episode of the Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Cameron Diaz voiced her endorsement for the normalisation of separate bedrooms within relationships to prioritse quality sleep. Diaz, who is married to Benji Madden, emphasised the practicality of having individual sleep spaces to mitigate common disturbances such as snoring and conflicting schedules.

"We should normalise separate bedrooms. To me, I would literally — I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations," she said.

Reflecting a growing trend, more than a third of Americans, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's survey, admit to occasionally or consistently sleeping separately from their partners. "Sleep divorce", where couples choose separate beds, is gaining popularity as a solution to common sleep-related issues. Experts acknowledge the potential benefits of sleep divorce, especially when dealing with sleep disorders or differing sleep preferences. They emphasise the importance of honesty in assessing whether sharing a bed creates disturbances, suggesting that for some couples, separate sleeping arrangements might be a practical solution.

"Studies demonstrate that when one bed partner has a sleep disorder it can negatively affect the other sleeper. For example, bed partners tend to wake up at the same time when one has insomnia. Similarly, when bed partners differ in chronotype, like when one is a night owl the other is an early bird, these differing sleep preferences can negatively impact both partners' sleep," Dr Erin Flynn-Evans, a consultant to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, told CBS earlier this year.