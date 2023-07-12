Separate beds save relationships? How is 'sleep divorce' helping American couples?

A growing number of couples are resorting to a concept known as "sleep divorce" in order to reclaim a good night's sleep.

According to a recent survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, approximately one-third of couples are choosing to sleep in separate rooms to prioritise their rest and prevent relationship strain caused by sleep disturbances, reported the New York Post.

The survey reveals that couples are employing various strategies, such as using earplugs, eye masks, silent alarms, or adjusting their bedtime routines, to accommodate each other's sleep needs.

However, for many, the ultimate solution lies in physically separating themselves from their partners during sleep. The impact of sleep on relationships Dr Seema Khosla, a pulmonologist and spokesperson for the AASM who spoke to the New York Post, highlights the connection between poor sleep and relationship discord, emphasising that sleep deprivation often leads to heightened irritability and arguments among couples.

Recognising the importance of a good night's sleep for overall well-being and happiness, Dr Khosla acknowledges that some couples opt for sleep divorce as a means to prioritise their individual sleep quality.

Also read | Not sleeping enough? Your brain might be eating itself Discovering the benefits of separate sleeping arrangements Author Marcella Hill shared her personal experience of transitioning to her own bedroom, with the New York Post, initially fearing it would strain her marriage.

Also watch | Biden uses breathing machine to treat his sleep apnea, White house reveals However, she soon realised the positive impact it had on her relationship.

Hill expresses surprise at the number of individuals happily practising sleep divorce and testifies to its potential to improve marital harmony. She even mentions the allure of being able to invite each other over, finding it rather appealing. TikTok trending: Sleep divorce goes viral The phenomenon of sleep divorce has gained significant attention on TikTok, with countless users sharing their opinions and experiences using the hashtag.

Influencers, such as Matt and Abby Howard, parents and content creators with a substantial TikTok following, decided to sleep separately after having children due to their differing sleep patterns.

While some viewers expressed concern about the long-term implications of abandoning shared sleep arrangements, others advocated for normalising the practice, emphasising its practicality and the potential benefits it can bring.

The debate surrounding sleep divorce continues, with varying perspectives on the impact it has on relationships.