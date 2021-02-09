Complaint filed against Rihanna's label Fenty Beauty for child labour in India

Pop star Rihanna’s beauty brand Fenty Beauty is under scrutiny after Legal Rights Observatory, an NGO filed a complaint with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) of India against the brand.

The complaint alleges that Rihanna’s skincare and wellness brand 'Fenty Beauty' doesn't have requisite certification to outlaw that the Mica (a silicate mineral) used in its products isn't sourced from mines in Jharkhand where 'child labourers work in dire conditions'.

Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand and fashion line launched by Rihanna 2017.

Post the complaint, an investigation has been sought by LRO and it has asked for Rihanna's brand to prove it has the required certification (Supply chain clearance certification) for the same.

Other reports claim that Fenty Beauty did not conduct mandatory audits regarding the Suppliers Code of Conduct under the Californian law that deals with human trafficking, slavery, and child abuse.

Rihanna was earlier in the news when she tweeted about farmers' protest in India. The tweet started a huge debate on social media with some in support of the pop star and others against her.