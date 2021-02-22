Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber shares a throwback photo as the supermodel turns 55

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 22, 2021, 08.12 PM(IST)

File image of Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Photograph:( Twitter )

Supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber shared a lovely throwback photo of her mother on Saturday as she celebrated her 55th birthday.

Kaia, a model herself, took to Instagram to share a photo of her famous mother and wish her. "happy birthday beautiful mama. to the person who always makes me do a double-take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day," Gerber wrote alongside the photo, which shows Crawford smiling with her arms crossed behind her back.

"I love you," she added. 

Kaia also shared nine Instagram stories, showing a snapshot of Crawford's life which included photos of her holding her daughter. 

Crawford turned 55 on February 20 and shared a birthday throwback post of her own on her Instagram a day later. 

"From this... to this in a blink of an eye!" She captioned her two-slide post, which showed her as a baby first and then as an adult.

"Thank you for all my birthday wishes," Crawford wrote. "I am so filled with gratitude for my family and friends. I know each year, each day, is a blessing."

