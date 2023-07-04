Celebrating India, Rahul Mishra brings spotlight to Indian artisans' talent at Paris Haute Couture Week

Delhi-based fashion designer Rahul Mishra left the world's fashion capital captivated as he showcased his stunning designs at the Haute Couture Week in Paris on June 3. Highlighting Indian artisans' work on the runway, the ace designer presented the best of Indian crafts and motifs through his collection, which he called - "We, the people", and labelled it as a "collective dream". Flamboyance and dramatic motifs are part of Mishra's signature style and it, truly, reflected in his designs.

The collection was an ode to the artisans working at his atelier. Mishra, in his own way, wanted to thank them for all of his success. From lehengas to sarees, Mishra's Haute Couture collection had desi elements in one way or the other.

Speaking to Vogue, the designer revealed that the "silhouettes of the collection were loosely inspired by Russian-French artist Erté’s Art Nouveau drawings". When asked about the tailored pantsuits, he shared that they add a "straightforward simplicity" to the ensemble. The highlight of the collection was, undoubtedly, all the vibrant purple outfits that screamed opulence.

We also saw a saree and a lehenga on the runway, both ethnic garments are worn by women in India.

Dramatic looks, over-the-top petals and bows, and gravity-defying motifs also took centre stage at Mishra's Haute Couture show, adding a bedazzled glamour to the fashion week.

Mishra previously grabbed headlines for styling American actress Zendaya for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

A dominant feature of the latest season of Paris Haute Couture Week has been the lavish spending by Saudi Arabia as it tries to make a mark in the fashion industry. First, the Saudis came for golf, then for football, and now they are moving into haute couture, as part of radical social changes overseen by de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Couturier Mohammad Ashi is the first Saudi designer to be a part of the official haute couture week roster with his eponymous label. Several other designers participated in multiple events across the menswear and couture weeks. In the coming days, couture week in Paris will also see first-time appearances from France's Charles de Vilmorin and the United States' Thom Browne, alongside regulars like Schiaparelli, Prada, and Christian Dior.

Of all the fashion weeks held at the fashion capitals, often called the "Big Four", Haute Couture Week is the most exclusive, interesting and fabulous. It takes place twice a year in Paris and only a handful of brands who belong to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode can participate in them. Some brands like Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Zuhair Murad are invited to be guest members.

