Magnificent! Cardi B channels her inner raven in custom Schiaparelli ensemble at Paris Haute Couture Week

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus, who goes by the stage name Cardi B, wholeheartedly knows how to make a grand entrance and she did exactly that at the latest Schiaparelli show during Paris Haute Couture Week Fall-Winter 2023-24. The 30-year-old had every eye and camera on her as she flaunted her custom Schiaparelli couture ensemble, designed by Daniel Roseberry, current creative director of the French haute couture house.

The raven-like resemblance of the couture gown comes as no surprise since the brand is known for its eccentric fusion of fashion and art and having an emphasis on human or animal anatomy, which includes animal heads, gold-plated breastplates, and brass tentacles that we often see on the Schiaparelli runway.

Rocking Schiaparelli's signature black and gold colour palette, Cardi B looked every bit stunning as she made her way to the show's front row along with other celebs. The Bronx rapper's wildly oversized black bolero covered with textured feather-like fringe looked perfect on top of her form-fitting strapless black velvet gown, featuring a corsetted waist, gold detailing, and floor-length hemline.

For accessories, Cardi opted for massive gold bangles, statement earrings and a black turban. To create her soft glam makeup look, she opted for nude lips, brown smokey eyes, wing eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes and softly bronzed cheeks.

Reacting to the look, a netizen wrote, "These couture weeks make the Met Gala less and less interesting tbh! Slating, Queen." Another commented, "One thing Cardi will ALWAYS do immaculately, is COUTURE!" A third comment read, "Cardi B serves and appreciates couture. She's not xxx entertainer who wears it just because. Look at her!! She is giving QUEEN!! This is clear, and you don't have to like her music to see it."

Other celebs in the front row at the Schiaparelli show were Tracee Ellis Ross, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and Nicky Hilton.

Of all the fashion weeks held at the fashion capitals, often called the "Big Four", Haute Couture Week is the most exclusive, interesting and fabulous. It takes place twice a year in Paris and only a handful of brands who belong to the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode can participate in them. Some brands like Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta and Zuhair Murad are invited to be guest members.

