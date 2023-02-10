Cardi B says she wants to be a stylist: 'I want to style other celebs'

Rapper Cardi B recently took to Twitter and revealed that she wants to be a stylist and really wishes to style other celebrities. She shared that she would love to see her looks on red carpets, runways, and even on magazine covers.

It all started when Chrishell Stause, who is best known for starring in the hit Netflix show 'Selling Sunset', posted side-by-side images of herself and Cardi, explaining that the two wore similar outfits designed by the same couturier for the Grammys.

Reacting to the 41-year-old's tweet, the rapper wrote, "I really want to style other celebs." Check it out below!

I really want to style other celebs. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 9, 2023

The two gorgeous outfits have been designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Gaurav Gupta is known for his experimental sculpted designs and his creations always make headlines in the fashion world. Last week, he took to his official Instagram account to share photographs of Cardi B posing for the shutterbugs on the Grammys' red carpet.

"@iamcardib in custom Gaurav Gupta Couture at Grammys 2023. Thank you for this electrifying moment, Kolin Carter and Hema Bose," the Delhi-based designer wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cardi B shared photos of the gorgeous ensemble on her official Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "True Blue, baby I love you."