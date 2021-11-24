Caitlyn Jenner wanted Kardashians to 'ban' Ellen DeGeneres' show; here's why

Caitlyn Jenner’s feud with Ellen DeGeneres has gone on for so long and had gotten so bad that at one point of time, the former Olympian even considered asking the Kardashian kids to 'ban' Ellen DeGeneres's show for life.



“I thought, ‘Maybe I should call Kris [Jenner] and say, ‘Kris, why don’t you just ban any of the kids being on “Ellen,”‘ but I didn’t,” Jenner reportedly revealed in a deleted scene from 'Big Brother VIP Australia' earlier this month.

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to get involved in that. Let them do their thing,'” she added later.



Caitlyn explained to her housemates that her problems with TV star Ellen DeGeneres started when she appeared as a guest on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' back in 2015 and was asked about her take on gay marriage.



Her views on gay marriage did not go down well with DeGeneres, including others.

Caityln Jenner wanted to go on the talk show to help raise funds for a trans student who was a fan of DeGeneres and needed money to pay for nursing school.



“[DeGeneres] says to me, ‘The only way I’ll do it is if you’re on the show, too,'” Caitlyn claimed.

She later revealed that during a commercial break, DeGeneres brought up the topic of gay marriage and asked then asked the same question back on air.



“Like everybody, I think everybody has had a progression on gay marriage,'. You know, 30, 40 years ago, I didn’t know the subject. Times change," Caitlyn said.



In hindsight, Caitlyn admits that “looking back on it, I could have handled a couple of things a bit differently.”

At the time, Jenner was self-admittedly a “traditionalist” and that “if that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you, then I can go with it.”



After the controversial interview, DeGeneres went on Howard Stern’s radio show and had a few strong words to say of Caitlyn. “She still has a judgment about gay marriage," said Ellen.



Caitlyn Jenner later told her 'Big Brother' housemates that DeGeneres’ comments “absolutely burnt my a*s” and so she got back at her by being “really tough on her” in the media.

