Britney Spears under battery investigation for allegedly hitting employee

Global pop star Britney Spears is currently under investigation over misdemeanor battery charges after an employee at her home alleged that the singer struck her, claim reports.



Capt. Eric Buschow has reportedly confirmed to a global news website that Spears has been named as a suspect in a battery investigation after she allegedly struck an employee during a dispute in her home in Thousand Oaks on the morning of August 16.



It was also confirmed by Buschow that the employee called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department to report the incident. Deputies conducted an investigation and will be forwarding reports to the Ventura County District Attorney to determine if the charges will be filed against Spears.



However, Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, called the claim 'sensational tabloid fodder', adding in his statement that 'nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately'.



"To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all," added Rosengart.



For the unversed, the Grammy-winning pop star is currently seeking an end to her conservatorship of 13 years.

Just last week, her father, Jamie Spears, agreed to step down from his role as her conservator after her new legal team filed a petition to have him removed and replace him with a CPA.



However, the specifications of that transition remains unknown.



Last Thursday, Jamie Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, filed a response to the petition for his removal, stating that while there are 'no factual grounds' for suspending or removing Jamie Spears, the singer’s father had agreed to 'work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator'.