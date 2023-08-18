Breaking boundaries of style: The soaring trend of gender-neutral fashion

Fashion has always been a way for individuals to express themselves, a glorious opportunity to feel comfortable in their skin and it gives everyone the power that they need in order to break free from the barriers. However, previously fashion was defined by gender demarcations, with clothing specifically built for men and women, ignoring the needs of people who don’t want to limit their identity to two specific genders.

In recent times, there has been a considerable shift in this perception, with fashion becoming inclusive of all who want to experiment and are daring to break the stereotypical norms by freely expressing their gender identity both globally and in India. This has led to the emergence of a powerful aspect – gender-neutral clothing, empowering individuals to dress in a way that highlights their uniqueness, rather than subduing their identity.

The market demand for gender-neutral fashion is steadily rising and is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent from 2021 to 2030. Gender-neutral clothing breaks stereotypes and brings a more fluid and dynamic vision to an individual's style. It rejects the idea that clothes should be gender specific and paves the way for authentic self-expression that celebrates diversity.

Gender-neutral clothing embraces inclusion

The impact of gender-neutral clothing extends beyond the LGBTQA++ community as it promotes inclusivity for all genders including those who identify as non-binary and genderfluid. It challenges the notion that clothes should be confined to masculine or female designs but rather opens the door to making fashion accessible for all. Gender-neutral clothing holds a special place as it permits individuals to feel comfortable in their being, making it all the more valuable than conventional gender-specific clothing.

It gives people the freedom to experiment with different styles, colours and silhouettes without feeling suffocated by what they are wearing. For instance, designs that blur the lines between male and female designs such as boxy t-shirts, oversized blazers, tailored suits, etc are becoming increasingly popular. These designs boast silhouettes that are breathable, and comfortable and allow freedom of movement. This gives individuals the liberty to wear clothes that embrace diversity making them inclusive about different choices that hold the key for boosting confidence and self-acceptance.

Gender-neutral clothing as the latest trend

A new generation of gender-neutral fashion individuals has emerged and their voice has become a huge success on various social media platforms. The millennials and the GenZ have joined forces to build a space that allows non-binary and gender-fluid people to share their real selves on social media and gain support from a large community. Social media has vast potential and people can utilise these platforms to put their gender-neutral looks on the air and encourage the adoption of others.

Celebrities have also embraced this trend as they are preferring gender-neutral clothes and influencing people to experiment and wear what makes them feel comfortable, as clothes have no boundaries. Movies like Barbie have successfully generated a wave of pink and have made the shade gender-neutral by portraying male characters shining in pink, breaking the notion of femininity attached to the colour. The upcoming online trends have been able to transform people'smindset and have contributed towards the development of a robust online community that has normalized apparel, and prioritized embracement of differences.

Revolution in the fashion industry

Indian fashion designers and labels are taking huge leaps to break down the role of apparel in making people conform to traditional gender roles, by offering diverse, versatile and inclusive designs, catering to all genders. For instance, Payal Gupta with her brand YUGA has launched a collection of gender-neutral skirts, dresses, trousers and much more. Additionally, gender-neutral clothing is making waves in the industry with designers promoting the eco-friendliness of the materials and production techniques that are paving the way for the cultivation of a sustainable fashion industry. Another prominent Indian fashion designer - Hansika Chabbria has unveiled her gender-neutral label called One Less with the objective to make sustainable fashion accessible through apparel that is free from specifications.

The fashion industry is moving away from the traditional sizing system that ignores the need of people who don’t fit into socially acceptable boxes. Brands are recognizing the need for gender-inclusive measurements so that clothes can no longer be a factor that creates disparities among people. High-profile designers, including Gucci and Alexander McQueen, have launched gender-neutral collections, and numerous independent brands and retailers are now offering gender-neutral clothing options. The future of fashion is bright, with designers continuing this revolution down the years by pushing set boundaries and creating magic with innovative collections that cater to diverse gender identities.

Final thoughts

Fashion is becoming a movement and is creating a world with greater diversity and representation. Brands are making significant headway by prioritising inclusivity in their campaigns, fashion shows, and advertisements. The trends associated with gender neutrality is certainly becoming the new normal in the world that destroys traditional stereotypical norms and empowers individual to be, feel, and live life as they want.

(Inputs by Jamil Ahmed, Co-founder & CBO, Fashinza)

