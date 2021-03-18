Billie Eilish ditches her signature neon green hair for a new blonde look, see pic

Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish is known for her unique style and signature neon green hair. The singer, on Wednesday, though surprised fans as she debuted her all-blonde hairdo.



The singer had earlier teased fans on an Instagram story that she was planning to change the colour of her hair. "Can you guess what color?" Eilish posted on her Instagram Stories before posting a short clip debuting her new all-blonde hairdo.



Eilish posted a clip from what appears to be the set of a photoshoot or music video. The clip shows Eilish throwing her head back in a hair flip to debut her new hairstyle, an all blonde hairdo with bangs.

If the new look is an actual hair transformation or a wig is not known yet.



Fans of the singer, have been showering praises on the comment section of the Instagram post, welcoming Eilish's new look which is an extreme makeover in terms of looks and aesthetics.