Bella Hadid has a trendy new hairstyle for the new year

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 04, 2021, 06.02 PM(IST)

Bella Hadid Photograph:( Twitter )

Teasing with glimpses of her hair transformation, Bella shared a selfie on her social media account.

After Gigi Hadid, sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid also has a new haircut, for the new year.

Teasing with glimpses of her hair transformation, Bella shared a selfie on her social media account. The 24-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram and treated her fans to her new hairdo. In the picture, Bella can be seen featuring chunky orange highlights that gave a call back to the mid 90s nostalgia.

 

Her celebrity followers were quite impressed by the new look and were quick to leave their insights in the comment section. Along with heart, crab and maple leaf emojis Bella`s half-sister Alana Hadid commented, "Superhero vibes."

Fellow model and Justin Bieber`s wife Hailey Bieber said, "Wow. You`re a whole vibe."Meanwhile, La La Anthony succinctly commented with four heart-eyes emojis.

The new-look comes after October when Bella had added hair extensions and dyed her jet-black locks into a fall-appropriate caramel hue. 

