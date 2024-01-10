Audible launches 'The Book of Holistic Beauty' by Vasudha Rai

Audio platform Audible has announced the release of The Book of Holistic Beauty, written and narrated by Vasudha Rai. This audiobook promises to revolutionise conventional beauty perspectives through a comprehensive exploration of holistic beauty practices.

Vasudha Rai is a well-known author and columnist, with experience of over two decades in the beauty and wellness industry. She is now bringing her expertise to the audio format, encapsulating a wide range of topics from age-appropriate beauty routines to the impact of meditation, nutraceuticals, and gut health on the skin.

The Audible Original goes beyond surface-level beauty concerns, addressing trending topics such as injectables, derma facials, and DIY skincare.

Here are five interesting facts that Vasudha shares in the audiobook:

Healthy Fats Nourish the Liver

She introduces the significance of coconut and ghee. These healthy fats, she reveals, support liver health by not requiring bile for digestion—a crucial insight for those seeking wholesome beauty, from the inside out.

Vitamin D and Skin Health

In the audiobook, she sheds light on the intimate connection between Vitamin D deficiency and skin health, associating it with conditions such as atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. She articulates how addressing this deficiency can alleviate symptoms of itchy, irritated skin.

Meditative Practices for Cellular Rejuvenation

Vasudha advocates for meditative practices to prevent the shortening of telomeres—a marker of cellular ageing. By incorporating meditation, listeners can proactively engage in practices that contribute to a more youthful, vibrant appearance.

Acids vs. Retinoids

Dispelling beauty myths, particularly for those in their 20s, she asserts that acids are superior to retinoids. Unlike retinoids, acids don’t cause a purge, preventing the breakouts often associated with the latter.

Perspective on Retinol

"The Swiss chemist who first isolated retinol in 1931 received a Nobel Prize for his efforts” she recounts. However, this ingredient was later misused for experiments on convicts in prison. It's quite a cautionary tale that adds depth to one’s choices, urging listeners to tread carefully in the pursuit of beauty and wellness.