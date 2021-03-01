Are Jonas Brothers still together as a band? Nick Jonas answers the big question during 'Saturday Night Live' debut

Jonas Brothers fans rejoice! The band is not going anywhere as per Nick Jonas.



The singer-actor, who made his hosting debut at Saturday Night Live recently, addressed the rumours of Jonas Brothers splitting up again, and the inquirer was none other than Kevin Jonas himself.

Appearing on the show over the weekend Nick Jonas, who joked his name was short for "Nicholas Jonas Brothers," served as host and musical guest. Though he was appearing as a solo act, his brother and bandmate Kevin dropped in with a burning question.



Jonas Brothers to end reunion as Nick Jonas relaunches his solo career?

"Hey, Nick. Honestly, I am so excited to be here and to support you," said Kevin, 33. "And also, I gotta ask: Are we good? I see you're doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?" Nick, 28, reassured his eldest brother that they were cool. On Thursday, Nick released a new single as a solo act called 'Spaceman' and announced a new album out March 12.

But Kevin still wasn't entirely convinced: "Are you sure? Because, like, I just bought a house."



"Kevin, the band is still together. I promise," Nick replied. The questions didn't stop there. Kevin also checked in with Nick to see if "MMMBop" was part of their discography.

"What? No. But I'm glad you're here," Nick replied, before prompting Kevin to take his seat.



Watch: Nick Jonas releases first solo song 'Spaceman' since split from Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers, originally established in 2005 when siblings Nick, Kevin, and Joe were teenagers, broke up in 2013 but reunited recently with their hit 2019 comeback album 'Happiness Begins.' The album release was accompanied by Amazon documentary 'Chasing Happiness,' which chronicled the brothers' reconciliation after rocky experiences with fame.

“We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things, and figuring out what this chapter would look like,” Nick told James Corden in 2019. “We’ve had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do.”

The brothers hadn't originally set out to reunite the band, but while filming their upcoming Amazon documentary, they realized that they wanted to play music together again.



The confirmation put all the rumours to rest that were going around, much to the relief of the Jonas-ites.