All you need to know about the protective role of melanin against UV Damage in human skin

Our skin is not just a protective barrier; it's a canvas that showcases the beauty of our diversity. Pigmentation, the process responsible for the colouration of our skin, hair, and eyes, is a complex interplay of genetics, biology, and environment. One key player in this process is an amino acid called tyrosine, which gives rise to the intricate polymer known as melanin. Melanin isn't just about aesthetics; it's a powerful shield against the sun's damaging rays.

A new study, published in the 'Science' journal, by an Indian-origin researcher recently identified 135 new genes associated with pigmentation, which when targeted could reportedly help in developing melanin-modifying drugs for vitiligo and other pigmentation diseases. The researchers found 169 functionally diverse genes that impacted melanin production. Of those, 135 were not previously associated with pigmentation.

“By understanding what regulates melanin, we can help protect lighter-skinned people from melanoma, or skin cancer,” Vivek Bajpai, the lead research author, said. “By targeting these new melanin genes, we could also develop melanin-modifying drugs for vitiligo and other pigmentation diseases.”

Let's delve into the fascinating world of pigmentation and learn how 135 genes associated with melanin could revolutionise our approach to sun protection practices.

The Melanin Marvel

At the heart of pigmentation lies melanin – the pigment that provides colour to our skin, hair, and eyes. This complex molecule is produced in specialised cells called melanocytes. These cells are strategically scattered across our bodies, from the innermost layers of our skin to our hair, pupils, irises, and even certain areas of the brain. The variations in melanin types – eumelanin, pheomelanin, and neuromelanin – contribute to the diverse spectrum of skin tones we see in the world.

Eumelanin, responsible for dark colours in skin, eyes, and hair, acts as a potent barrier against UV radiation. On the other hand, pheomelanin is behind the pinkish hue of lips, nipples, and genital areas. The balance between these two types, influenced by genetics, determines our individual skin, hair, and eye colour.

Genetic Underpinnings of Pigmentation

Genetics plays a pivotal role in determining our skin colour. While we all have the same number of melanocytes, the amount of melanin produced varies due to genetic factors. People with darker skin naturally produce more melanin compared to those with fair skin. This variation in skin colour isn't just about aesthetics; it's a remarkable adaptation to the environment.

Around 135 genes are associated with pigmentation, and their expressions are influenced by geographic variations and the intensity of the sun's UV radiation. Individuals living near the equator, exposed to intense sunlight, evolved to have darker skin to provide optimal protection against the sun's damaging rays.

The Photoprotective Power of Melanin

Eumelanin isn't just responsible for skin colour, it's also a champion in sun protection. Acting as a physical barrier, eumelanin scatters UV rays and absorbs them, preventing them from penetrating deeper layers of the skin. Melanin's resilience against degradation ensures that it remains intact and forms a protective layer on keratinocytes and melanocytes, offering photoprotection against UV-induced damage.

Vitiligo: When Melanin Fades Away

Vitiligo, an autoimmune condition, highlights the significance of melanin. This disorder causes depigmented patches as melanin-producing cells are attacked and destroyed. It results in uneven white spots on the skin, impacting not just physical appearance but also an individual's self-esteem.

Treatment of vitiligo involves techniques like hair follicle melanocytes, stem cell grafts, and light-based therapies like Psoralen treatment. Psoralen treatment involves the absorption of sunlight to activate damaged melanocytes, restoring melanin production and colour.

Sun Protection and Beyond

In the quest for healthy skin, sun protection takes centre stage. Whether you're dealing with hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation, safeguarding your skin from the sun's harmful rays is crucial.

Hyperpigmentation occurs when excess melanin is produced due to sun exposure, while hypopigmented skin lacks the protective melanin layer, making it susceptible to sun damage.

With the increasing understanding of the genetic basis of pigmentation, personalised sun protection practices could become a reality. Tailoring sunscreen recommendations based on an individual's genetic predisposition to pigmentation and sun sensitivity could potentially transform how we approach skin care.

Here are some extra tips to protect yourself from UV radiation!

Application of a good moisturiser helps skin stay well-nourished and hydrated

Application of sunscreens is a must at least 20 minutes before stepping out in the sun. Make sure you repeat the application every 3 to 4 hours

Wearing caps, scarfs, googles and jackets to protect yourself from har sunrays is necessary

Taking a proper diet rich in nutrients is necessary for good overall skin health

Consult a dermatologist for the skin related problems

(With inputs from Dr Rashmi Aderao, Consultant Dermatologist at Ruby Hall Clinic)

