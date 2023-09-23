Alia Bhatt catches up with Thai star Davika Hoorne at Milan Fashion Week | Watch viral video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Thai sensation Davika Hoorne have once again captured the hearts of fans worldwide with their heartwarming reunion in Milan. The two stars initially crossed paths during a glamorous showcase for a luxury brand in Seoul, leaving a lasting impression of camaraderie and warmth.

Alia, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense and acting prowess, took to her Instagram to share a picture from the event. In the snapshot, she dazzles in a neon green top paired with light blue bell-bottom jeans from the prestigious fashion house, Gucci.

Alia captioned the photo with a playful twist, stating, "Personal style but guccified #GucciAncora." However, the highlight of the evening was undoubtedly her joyful reunion with Davika Hoorne.

Some pictures and videos doing rounds on the internet capture the genuine bond between the two stars, as they embrace in a warm hug, their smiles radiating happiness. Fans from both India and Thailand expressed their delight on social media, celebrating this special moment between the two talented actresses. Take a look!

In another video from the event, Alia is seen occupying the front row, alongside notable figures such as Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner, and Anna Wintour, solidifying her presence as a global fashion icon and influencer.

Turning the spotlight to Alia's impressive body of work, the actress has been making waves not only in Bollywood but also on the international stage. Her recent film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, has garnered attention and will be showcased at the Busan Film Festival as part of the esteemed Open Cinema category.

Also, Alia marked her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, starring alongside Gal Gadot, further cementing her status as a versatile and accomplished actress.

The actress has a busy schedule ahead, with the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zaraa on the horizon, reportedly featuring a star-studded cast that includes Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

