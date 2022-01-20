Ali Fazal shares video from Mecca, Medina as he takes short break from Hollywood film

Ali Fazal is currently in Saudi Arabia as the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood film ‘Kandahar’. Taking a few days off for a special visit to the holy sites in Mecca and Medina, Ali shared videos and pictures from his trip.

Posting a video from his religious outing, Ali Fazal wrote, "To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think atleast . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn't the answer. Seeking is. We'll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? There's even more love to give and get. So sit tight you'all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many."

See the video here:

As soon as the video came out, partner Richa Chadha commented, "So beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed."

Ali is quite active on social media as he shared fun pictures from the sets of Kandahar with co-stars Navid Negahban and Gerard Butler.

The film, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, is based on true incidents and draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defence Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.