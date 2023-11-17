Air pollution and lung health! All you need to know

Air pollution poses a significant threat to lung health, irritating the airways, damaging lung tissue, and elevating the risk of various lung diseases. Among these, lung cancer stands out as one of the most severe consequences, with an estimated 7 million deaths attributed to air pollution each year, according to the World Health Organization.

The hazards of air pollution extend beyond lung cancer, adversely affecting individuals with existing lung conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Short-term exposure to air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, heighten the risk of respiratory infections, and diminish lung function.

Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the detrimental effects of air pollution. Children, with their developing lungs, breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults, making them more susceptible to absorbing pollutants. Older adults, often with underlying lung conditions, face an increased risk of adverse effects from air pollution.

Hazards of Air Pollution on Lung Health:

1. Asthma: Air pollution can trigger asthma attacks, worsen symptoms, and increase the risk of developing asthma.

2. COPD: Individuals with COPD experience exacerbated symptoms, difficulty breathing, and an increased risk of exacerbations, potentially leading to hospitalisation and death.

3. Lung Cancer: A leading cause of lung cancer, air pollution induces changes in DNA that can lead to the development of cancer cells.

4. Respiratory Infections: Increased risk of pneumonia and bronchitis due to air pollution.

5. Reduced Lung Function: Air pollution can impair lung function, posing significant challenges for those with existing lung diseases.

To mitigate the impact of air pollution on lung health, individuals can take simple yet effective steps. These include checking the air quality forecast, avoiding strenuous activities on days of poor air quality, steering clear of areas with high pollution levels, and considering the use of masks when necessary.

Lung health is integral to the overall functioning of the body. The respiratory system not only transports oxygen and removes carbon dioxide but also plays a crucial role in gas exchange, pulmonary defence, acid-base balance, and metabolism. However, air pollution disrupts this intricate system, accelerating the ageing of the lungs and increasing the risk of respiratory diseases.

Recognising early signs of compromised lung health is crucial. Itchy throat, red or dry eyes, a runny or itchy nose, throat irritation during eating or drinking, and snoring or wheezing while sleeping are indicators that demand attention. Regular check-ups and prompt medical intervention can safeguard lung health and mitigate the long-term impact of air pollution on the respiratory system.

(With inputs from Dr Ashok K Rajput, Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Delhi and Dr Prashant Saxena, Director & HOD Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj)