/Kris Jenner's mom Mary Jo Shannon, known as MJ, dies at 91, ‘The heart of our family’

Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo Shannon, has passed away. The beloved mother of the reality TV star Kris Jenner, and grandmother to billionaires Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and the rest of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, died on Thursday. She was 91.



Known as “MJ” by the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, Shannon was also widely recognised by fans who saw her on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and then The Kardashians, which has been running and making headlines for decades. A cause of death was not disclosed.



Kris shared the heartbreaking news of her mother’s passing with a touching tribute on Instagram.

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“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. 😞💔 There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family.”