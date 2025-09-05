/Katharine, Duchess of Kent dies at 92: Her connection with King Charles, net worth and more

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, has died. She was the oldest member of the British Royal Family and passed away at the age of 92. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the official statement read. “Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family.”

The statement added, “The King and Queen, along with all members of the Royal Family, join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering The Duchess’s life-long devotion to the organizations she supported, her love for music, and her compassion for young people.”

Who was Katharine, Duchess of Kent?

Katharine was married to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent. Edward is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. According to the BBC, Katherine was considered one of the most distinctive and compassionate figures in the British Royal Family.

Born as Katharine Worsley into an aristocratic, land-owning family in Yorkshire, she married the Duke of Kent in 1961, thus becoming a part of the royal family.

Their wedding took place at York Minster and was reportedly a grand affair, attended by the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and other senior royals. Princess Anne served as one of the bridesmaids.

After her marriage, the Duchess became a familiar face at royal events, taking on various official duties while also carving out her own path and identity within the royal family.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s net worth

The actual net worth of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, is not made public, as is the case with most members of the British Royal Family. The Duchess was known to keep a low profile, but most know that she belonged to a wealthy landowning family and hence was rich before she even married into the royal family. According to reports, her net worth was approximately between $1 million (£765k) - $10 million (£7.9m).

A common face at Wimbledon

The Duchess will always be remembered for being an avid Tennis fan. She was a regular presence in the Royal Box and became known for her warm interactions with players. Many would recall she had famously consoled a tearful Jana Novotna after her loss in the 1993 women’s singles final. She later presented the winning trophy to Novotna four years later.

Led a quiet life

With age, the Duchess gradually stepped back from her public role as a senior member of the royal family and even stopped HRH title in her final years. She did continue to focus on her charitable work and music education efforts.

She is survived by her husband, the Duke of Kent, aged 89, and their three children, two sons and a daughter.