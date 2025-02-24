During his monthly radio broadcast of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the problem of growing obesity in the country.

He highlighted its adverse impact on health, citing World Health Organization (WHO) figures. According to the global body, over 2.5 billion adults were overweight as of 2022. According to a study, one in eight people suffers from obesity, he said.

“These statistics are very serious and force all of us to think why this is happening. Excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases,” he said, adding that using less oil in food and dealing with obesity is not just a matter of personal preference but also our responsibility towards our family.

“To become a fit and healthy nation, we have to tackle the problem of obesity. Cases have doubled in the past few years, but what is even more worrying is that the problem among children has also increased four-fold.”

PM Modi announces initiative against obesity, names 10 figures

To tackle this issue, the prime minister has announced an initiative to spread awareness regarding obesity and its impact on health. PM Modi nominated 10 notable personalities from various backgrounds for the drive against obesity.

“As mentioned in yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!” he posted on X.

As mentioned in yesterday's #MannKiBaat, I would like to nominate the following people to help strengthen the fight against obesity and spread awareness on reducing edible oil consumption in food. I also request them to nominate 10 people each so that our movement gets bigger!… pic.twitter.com/bpzmgnXsp4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2025

The nominated people include Olympic-winning shooter Manu Bhaker, Olympic-winning weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Rajya Sabha MP and Infosys Foundation chairwoman Sudha Murthy, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, singer Shreya Ghoshal, and actors Mohanlal, Nirahua Hindustani, and R Madhavan.

Problem of obesity in India

According to the WHO, overweight is a condition of excessive fat deposits, while obesity is a chronic complex disease defined by excessive fat deposits that can impair health. A body mass index (BMI) equal to 25 or more is considered overweight, and equal to 30 or more is considered obesity.

Obesity is a major health concern that is often linked to diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and other health problems, which are also growing in India.

According to the 2019–2021 National Family Survey (NFHS-S), 23 per cent of women and 22.1 per cent of men are overweight as per the BMI criterion.

A 2024 study published in The Lancet journal revealed that abdominal obesity is most prevalent in the country. The findings suggested that 40 per cent of women and 12 per cent of men are abdominally obese in the country.

PM’s advice on obesity

While consuming junk food and having a sedentary lifestyle plays a major role in obesity, other factors, including excess consumption of edible oils, also contribute to obesity. Moreover, excessive use of oil in diet can also lead to several other diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

PM Modi urged, “By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter, and disease-free. That is why we need to step up our efforts in this direction and incorporate these changes into our daily lives.”

“Together, we can make this effort highly effective in a fun and encouraging way.”

“One method I suggested was reducing the consumption of edible oil by 10 per cent. Decide that you will use 10 per cent less oil every month. You can decide that while buying oil for cooking, you will buy 10 per cent less oil. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity,” he suggested.

What causes obesity and how to prevent it?

According to the National Centre for Disease Control, major factors responsible for obesity include:

Having an unhealthy diet with high refined carbohydrate and saturated fat content and low on nutrients.

Consuming processed and packed foods

Lack of physical activity and sedentary lifestyle

Stress or other psychological problems

Sleep issues

Excessive alcohol consumption or smoking

To reverse obesity, the NCDC recommends stopping direct sugars, decreasing intake of carbohydrates and fat, and eating slowly.

By making healthy changes in the lifestyle, obesity can be treated and prevented. People can also engage in aerobic exercise, walking, or mild yoga to reduce weight.

Eating vegetables, whole grains, pulses, beans, nuts and seeds, fruits, and fermented yoghurt or curd are foods one must include in a diet for a healthy lifestyle.