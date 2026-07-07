Paris Haute Couture Week commenced on Monday, July 6, 2026, welcoming fashion’s most elite houses to debut their Autumn/Winter 2026/27 collections. Indian fashion designer Rahul Mishra made heads turn as he debuted his breathtaking new collection, Devi: The Eternal Muse. The collection serves as a masterclass in wearable art that seamlessly bridges ancient Indian heritage with contemporary global couture.

The front row had Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and Indian entrepreneur Isha Ambani. The ladies turned heads in a custom Rahul Mishra couture ensemble that perfectly highlighted the designer’s latest collection, which had a dramatic, sculptural silhouette and dense, intricate embroidery. While Cardi wore an Ivory creation by Mishra, Isha was dressed in a grey outfit by the designer.

Hours before the show, Mishra gave audiences a behind-the-scenes look on social media, sharing footage of his karigars (artisans) meticulously adding final hand-stitched touches to the garments. The resulting showcase carried an ethereal, powerful undertone, evoking a visual parallel to the thematic essence of Ariana Grande’s “God Is A Woman.”

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A sculptural tribute to the divine feminine

Devi: The Eternal Muse draws its core inspiration from the sacred, intricate carvings found across ancient South Indian temples. Rather than merely replicating historical attire, Mishra reinterpreted centuries-old stone artistry into avant-garde fashion.

Models glided through the historic Parisian venue in a sophisticated colour palette of stone grey, jet black, stark ivory, beige, and antique gold, resembling living, breathing statues. The clever use of skin-toned bodysuits blurred the boundary between fabric and human form, while exceptionally dense embroidery created the optical illusion of chiselled stone.

Mishra’s trademark hand-embroidery was executed on an unprecedented, grander scale. Massive layers of threadwork made delicate textiles appear as solid as rock, while the strategic application of metallic zardozi and dabka work mimicked the weathered textures of ancient shrines. This heavy architecture was balanced by the delicate shimmer of precisely placed freshwater pearls, crystals, and bugle beads.

Wearable art and collaborative craft

Defying traditional gown structures, the lineup heavily featured exaggerated sculptural frames, oversized collars, dramatically carved shoulder plates, and bold silhouettes. The collection also extended into menswear, featuring fluid, flowing ivory silhouettes heavily accessorised with layered pearl jewellery.

The collection’s surreal, immersive quality was amplified through key artistic collaborations. Traditional clay artisan Sumant Kumar assisted in creating ceremonial headpieces reminiscent of temple crowns, while Mishra’s ongoing partnership with Tanishq integrated natural diamonds and heritage temple jewellery directly into the structure of the clothing. Famed British milliner Stephen Jones further elevated the presentation with gravity-defying, sculptural headwear.

Reflecting on the deeper philosophy behind the collection in an Instagram video, Mishra described the creative process as "almost like time travel."

"We have created something which takes all the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture which probably is more than 2,000 years old, found in the southern part of India... as if we are reliving culture with the same ideas that created these sculptures and what created a muse for these sculptors," Mishra shared.