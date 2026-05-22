/Beyond the lens at Cannes | Content Creators Krutika and Nidhi Kumar reveal the reality behind Cannes glamour | Interview

The Cannes Film Festival has long been synonymous with cinema, couture, and global stardom. But in recent years, the iconic red carpet has also become a space where digital creators and influencers are making their presence felt. It was Nancy Tyagi who, with her talent, caught the attention of the world in 2024. Not just her, several other content creators appear at Canns not just as guests. They use the platform to showcase their talent and represent their country.

This year, global content creator Krutika, aka TheMermaidScales, and Nidhi Kumar were among the many content creators who showed off their fashion style at Cannes. They brought their own unique journeys to Cannes, offering a glimpse into what the experience truly looks like beyond the glamour seen on social media. In an exclusive interview with WION, both Nidhi and Krutika have shared their experiences of attending the festival, the challenges they face, content creation and more.

Feeling of being at the Cannes Film Festival

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For Nidhi, walking the Cannes red carpet for the first time felt “emotional and rewarding,” especially after a decade of being in the business of content creation. Krutika, meanwhile, described the experience as “surreal,” saying it felt like stepping into a moment she had only imagined before. “It was one of those rare experiences where time slows down and you just want to hold onto the feeling forever,” she shared.

While social media often captures only the glamour and the viral moments of Cannes, both creators spoke candidly about the reality behind the picture-perfect moments. From nonstop fittings and packed schedules to exhaustion and constant movement, the festival demands far more than what audiences usually see online

''People think Cannes is only glamour and red carpets, but there’s so much discipline, pressure, and hard work behind every appearance. The schedules are intense and every moment is planned in detail,'' Nidhi shared, who attended the festival, channelling Madhuri Dixit in a stunning Indian atttire designed by Rachit Khanna.

Talking about what social media rarely shows, Krutika said, “the long hours, constant planning, stress, revisions, and hard work that happen behind the scenes to make everything look effortless.”

Love for cinema

Yet beyond the fashion and frenzy, what impacted them most was the festival’s deep respect for cinema itself.

Both creators talked about the atmosphere inside the screening halls as one of the most unforgettable parts of the experience. Krutika recalled being stunned by the sheer scale. When asked what surprised you most once you entered the screening hall, both mentioned the enormity.

''How enormous it was. The scale of the hall completely caught me off guard, it felt so grand and cinematic. The second everything went quiet before the film started, the atmosphere became almost unreal. It's one of those moments that gives you chills.'' Krutika said.

Nidhi reflected on the energy inside the screenings, saying you could truly feel “how deeply storytelling and art are valued there.”

''The energy and respect for cinema inside the screening halls really stood out to me. You can truly feel how deeply storytelling and art are valued there,'' she shared.

“People from all over the world come together because they genuinely love cinema:” Krutika

Cannes is now important for both influencers and films

‘’Definitely, because creators today are shaping culture and global conversations in a huge way. Audiences connect deeply with digital creators, and brands recognize that impact now,'' Nidhi shared.

Adding to this, Krutika, who missed the chance to see Demi Moore, said, ''Yes, Cannes has evolved beyond being just a space for film stars. Today, it has also become important for influencers, creators, and digital personalities because it celebrates art, individuality, fashion, and storytelling in all forms. While cinema remains at its heart, Cannes now brings together people from different creative industries who use their own platforms to tell stories and inspire audiences worldwide.''

''Creators today are shaping culture and global conversations in a huge way. '' Nidhi said.

Not chasing virality

When they were asked if creators experience pressure to “go viral” at Cannes rather than just enjoy the festival, Nidhi said, ''I think that pressure definitely exists because social media moves very fast today. But for me, being present in the moment and representing my journey authentically mattered more than chasing virality.