/'Rise of Indian tourists is the result of strengthened air connectivity,' says Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett | Interview

Hon. Edmund Bartlett is Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism and a globally recognized leader in sustainable tourism development. With decades of public service, he has pioneered initiatives that position Jamaica as a world-class destination while promoting resilience and inclusivity. He co-founded the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which is now a vital hub for addressing global tourism challenges. Under his leadership, Jamaica has expanded its international reach, diversified tourism products, and advanced sustainable practices. Widely respected for his vision and diplomacy, Minister Bartlett continues to advocate for tourism’s role in driving economic growth and cultural exchange worldwide.

1. What makes Jamaica unique as a Caribbean country?

Jamaica’s uniqueness lies in the diversity of our offerings. We are not only blessed with stunning beaches and landscapes but also with a rich cultural heritage, vibrant music, and warm hospitality. Jamaica is the birthplace of reggae, home to legends like Bob Marley and Usain Bolt, and a country where food, art, and traditions reflect a dynamic blend of African, European, and Asian influences. Our people embody the spirit of “One Love,” and that cultural warmth creates an unforgettable connection for visitors. Jamaica truly offers a multi-dimensional experience beyond the sun, sea, and sand.

2. How does Bob Marley’s legacy live on in Jamaica?

Bob Marley remains at the core of Jamaica’s reggae attraction. His music and message of peace, unity, and resilience continue to inspire generations both at home and abroad. In Jamaica, his legacy is honored through cultural sites such as the Bob Marley Museum, annual celebrations, and the integration of reggae into our tourism experiences. His influence is not limited to music — it extends to how Jamaica positions itself globally as a land of creativity and cultural power. For visitors, engaging with Bob Marley’s legacy is an authentic immersion into the spirit of Jamaica.

3. How do you plan to boost tourism as the Minister of Tourism for Jamaica?

Our strategy is to diversify and expand Jamaica’s tourism offerings to meet evolving global demands. We are focusing on experiential tourism, wellness travel, gastronomy, and cultural heritage alongside our traditional strengths. We are also investing in infrastructure, increasing airlift, and forging partnerships with key markets, including India. Sustainability remains central to our plans, ensuring that while we grow arrivals, we also protect our environment and communities. By combining innovation, authenticity, and resilience, we aim to position Jamaica as one of the most sought-after global destinations.

4. What is contributing to the rise of Indian tourists in Jamaica?

The rise of Indian tourists is the result of strengthened air connectivity, greater awareness through media and digital platforms, and the growing appeal of our culture, music, and gastronomy. Jamaica resonates with Indian travelers because of shared values of family, hospitality, and celebration. Additionally, high-profile figures like Usain Bolt and Chris Gayle, who are well loved in India, help keep Jamaica in the public eye. Our efforts in engaging the Indian market through targeted promotions, partnerships, and high-level exchanges are also contributing to this encouraging growth trend.

5. Was it a conscious decision to encourage many vegetarian restaurants in Jamaica?

Yes, we recognize the importance of catering to diverse dietary preferences, particularly for markets such as India. Jamaica’s cuisine is naturally rich in vegetarian options, drawing from our abundance of tropical fruits, vegetables, and legumes. By encouraging restaurants to expand vegetarian offerings, we aim to ensure inclusivity and comfort for our visitors. This conscious effort aligns with our strategy of making Jamaica welcoming to travelers from all cultures and backgrounds, while also showcasing the creativity of Jamaican chefs in preparing plant-based dishes with local flavors.

6. How do you plan to conserve the coral reefs of Jamaica to support future sustainable tourism?

Sustainability is at the heart of Jamaica’s tourism vision. We are committed to protecting our coral reefs through collaborations with the key stakeholders on marine conservation programs, stronger regulations on coastal development, and public-private partnerships focused on reef restoration. Education and community engagement are equally important, empowering Jamaicans to be custodians of our natural resources. By collaborating with international experts, we are advancing reef rehabilitation projects to ensure long-term resilience. Protecting our marine ecosystems is not just about the environment; it safeguards the livelihoods of our people and preserves the natural beauty that draws millions of visitors to Jamaica.

7. Why was Usain Bolt chosen as the Brand Ambassador for Jamaica tourism?

Usain Bolt represents the spirit of Jamaica — dynamic, charismatic, and world-renowned. He is not only the fastest man alive but also a cultural icon who embodies energy, excellence, and pride. As a global personality, his story resonates far beyond athletics, making him an ideal ambassador to showcase Jamaica’s vibrancy. His strong connection with India, where he enjoys immense popularity, further strengthens Jamaica’s appeal in this market. Through his role, we aim to highlight Jamaica not only as a land of champions but also as a place of warmth, culture, and unforgettable experiences.

8. Are you seeing a rise in tourists interested in doing activities rather than simply looking for a beach holiday?