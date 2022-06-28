Laurence Fox sparks outrage for posting 'swastika' symbol made of Pride flags

Right-wing activist and 'White Lines' actor Laurence Fox was banned from Twitter for a few hours for posting a swastika symbol made from LGBTQ+ flags. He returned to the platform unrepentant.

On Monday, the 44-year-old actor-turned-campaigner, Fox, left many disappointed and angry as he changed his profile picture to a swastika made out of four Pride flags, which reflected his belief that LGBT pride month is 'enforced with a sense of hectoring authoritarianism'.

In the caption, he wrote, "Oh blessed and the most holy month!"

The tweet didn't go down well with the digital community and resulted in a sharp backlash. Twitter even temporarily froze his account for violating their 'hateful imagery' policy.

However, he returned to the platform in a few hours and he instantly went live to address the recent backlash. On the live broadcast, he also addressed the comments made by actress and comedian Kathy Burke on Twitter. He slammed the actress for getting her mother into the matter and for wishing he wouldn't be alive today.

"The existence of Lawrence [sic] Fox is another reason to be pro abortion," Burke wrote on her Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Caroline Russell, a London Assembly member, condemned the stint and wrote on Twitter, "I hope the Met Police will look into Laurence Fox using pride flags to create nazi imagery and posting the images on a public platform."

"This is a hate crime," Ms Russell added.

Fox didn't fancy the London Assembly member's intervention and he hit back by accusing her of employing tactics reminiscent of those exercised by the Chinese Communist Party.

"This is the UK, not China. Good to know you would like to see your political opponents prosecuted for 'hate', locked up and probably worse. So thanks for proving my point for me," Fox said.