Lady Whistledown shares good news for 'Bridgerton' fans

Listen up Bridgerton fans, Netflix has some good news for you!



After Bridgerton's Lady Whistledown shared some very unfortunate gossip about breakout star Regé-Jean Page not returning for Bridgerton season 2, she now comes with some good news.

Bridgerton is coming back for seasons three and four.

The show announced the news on its Instagram and Twitter pages, in the form of one of Lady Whistledown's signature letters.

"Esteemed members of the Ton: It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink..."





Dearest readers, this author brings a most exciting announcement... pic.twitter.com/sV0QiYcn8z — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 13, 2021 ×

In a statement, Shonda Rhimes said: “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team."

“This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix," she added.

Meanwhile, season 2 of Bridgerton is currently in production. While last season followed the steamy love affair between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the upcoming season will focus on Daphne's older brother Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) in his quest to find a wife.