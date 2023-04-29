Kylie Jenner calls out her family for setting unrealistic beauty standards

In the third season of Hulu's The Kardashians, reality TV star Kylie Jenner will be seen calling out her sisters for setting unrealistic beauty standards and the impact it has on young girls. A new promo shows the makeup mogul urging her sisters to have a "bigger conversation" and be more open about their insecurities and the procedures they have had.

The 25-year-old make-up mogul also said that she doesn't want her daughter to follow in her footsteps and do the things she did.

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting. I don't want my daughter to do the things I did," said Kylie, who has Stormi and Aire with Travis Scott. "I wished I never touched anything, to begin with."

Check out the promo here!

In the promo, Kylie didn't go into detail about her beauty choices, however, she has always been open about her insecurities and getting lip fillers.

Speaking to HommeGirls, Kylie previously shared, "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

Confessing to feeling insecure about her lips, she said, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."