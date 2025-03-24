Comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in a new controversy as he made a joke on Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shive Sena leader Eknath Shinde. In a video that is now going viral, Kunal made fun of the politician by modifying a song from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai. The video was filmed at Hotel Uncontinental.

After the video created a buzz, Shiv Sena leaders stormed the venue and vandalised the hotel where the video was recorded. They even issued a warning to the comedian and called him a “contract comedian”.

Watch the controversial video here:

The controversy fanned as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut shared Kunal Kamra's video on X and captioned it, "Kunal Ka Kamal" (The wonder of Kunal).

Shiv Sena leader warns Kunal Kamra

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kunal Kamra and said that he should not have stepped on a snake's tail. He said, "Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences.”

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," he added.

The leader alleged Mhaske alleged that Kunal had taken money from Uddhav Thackeray to target Eknath Shinde. "His (Uddhav) party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realise the consequences of criticising Shinde," he added.

The Shiv Sena MP also condemned Sena UBT's Raut's move of sharing the video online on X.

Defending Kunal, Sanjay Raut took to X and wrote, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Shiv Sena leader files FIR against Kunal Kamra

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal filed an FIR last night alleging "pre-planned criminal conspiracy and a systematic paid campaign to malign the reputation, image and goodwill of Shri Eknath Shinde."

He sought for "immediate intervention to investigate and appropriate legal action against the accused."