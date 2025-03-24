Comedian Kunal Kamra has landed in a fresh controversy and triggered a political slugfest with a new video he has uploaded on his official YouTube channel commenting on Maharashtra politics, and targeting Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a “traitor”. The video has drawn a sharp backlash and angered members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shinde faction leader Rahul Kanal has lodged a formal complaint against Kamra at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. Kanal has also named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in the complaint, demanding action against them.

The party also said that it would take legal action against Kamra.

In his show, Kamra mocked Shinde’s 2022 rebellion while referring to the split of Shiv Sena into the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

The complaint alleges that Kamra made derogatory remarks against Eknath Shinde during a recent live show held at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West.

Kanal said in his complaint that Kamra performed a song targeting Shinde during the show, which the Shinde Sena member has termed ‘offensive’.

After reports of the performance reached party supporters, some Shiv Sena workers reportedly went to the venue, questioned the club management, and vandalised property.

The Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena has demanded that a case be registered against Kamra and that he be arrested for his remarks.

Police have yet to confirm whether an FIR has been officially registered against the comedian.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde condemned Kamra’s comments, stating that party workers were angered by his remarks.



Slamming Kamra, Sena leader Milind Deora took to X and wrote, “Mocking Eknath Shinde ji — a self-made leader who rose from driving an auto to leading India’s 2nd largest state—reeks of classist arrogance. India is rejecting entitled monarchs & their bootlicking ecosystem that pretends to champion meritocracy & democracy.”

Shiv Sena leader and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske attacked the Uddhav Thackeray faction and said that Sena (UBT) is left with no party workers and therefore it is hiring paid workers, indicating towards Kamra. He further stated that the comedian had taken money from Uddhav Sena to insult Shinde.