Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas paid tribute at Academy Awards 2020 ceremony

The 92nd annual Oscars paid tributes to the two late legends - Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas - during the In Memoriam tribute on Sunday (local time) at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

During the In Memoriam tribute, this year`s Grammy winner Billie Eilish along with brother Finneas O`Connell performed a cover of The Beatles` `Yesterday.

The Academy had earlier announced a special performance from the Grammy winner and she had expressed her excitement of performing in the In Memoriam tribute on Instagram stories.

Late actor Douglas was a three-time Oscar nominee and received the lifetime achievement Oscar back in 1996.

The late basketball player, Bryant became an Oscar winner in 2018 when his short film `Dear Basketball` took home the best animated short film prize.During the red carpets of the Oscars 2020, American director Spike Lee paid tributes to late basketball player in a special way.

The `BlacKkKlansman` director arrived on the red carpet in a customised purple Gucci suit. The ensemble had gold trim and Bryant`s jersey number, 24, stitched on the lapels and the back of the suit. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas last month.

Douglas, after a career spanning over six decades, passed away on February 5 at 103.