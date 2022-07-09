Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are finally married after dating for six long years

After dating each other for six long years, American actress Kirsten Dunst, 40, and Jesse Plemons, 34, have finally taken the sacred vows. The adorable couple recently tied the knot in Jamaica. Kirsten and Jesse's romance dates back to 2016 when they were both working together for the second season of FX’s ‘Fargo’. The couple got engaged the following year during the Golden Globes weekend. Kirsten and Jesse’s wedding was delayed for several reasons, like the birth of their children and the pandemic.

Kirsten and Jesse share two sons together: Ennis, 4; and James, 14 months.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' wedding

According to Page Six, actress Kirsten Dunst’s representative confirmed the news of the star’s wedding to Jesse Plemons, saying, "I can just confirm they got married." She further added, "No other details will be given." Though Kirsten’s rep did not give out any other details, it has been reported that the couple got married last weekend in Jamaica's Ocho Rios.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' relationship

After working together in the series ' Fargo ', Kirsten and Jesse’s romance began in 2016. The 'Spiderman' star was spotted wearing her engagement ring at the Palm Springs Film Festival in 2017, where she also discussed her wedding plans with her partner. However, the couple’s wedding got delayed due to Kirsten’s pregnancy.

The couple became parents to Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018, and they had their second child in September 2021, who they named James Robert. While speaking to The New York Times, Dunst introduced her second son by calling him an angel. "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel," she said.

In another interaction with The Los Angeles Times in February, Dunst talked about making their relationship official. "We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody," the 40-year-old shared.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in November, Kirsten said she hopes to work with Plemons again. "We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project."

