Kim Kardashian reacts to the news of Rege-Jean Page not being a part of 'Bridgerton' season 2

Watching 'Bridgerton 2' without Duke of Hastings would be one of the saddest things we would see and the news of heartthrob Rege Jane Page not returning for the second season is one of the distressing news we got this weekend.



Kim Kardashian is also one of us who could not hide her shock at the news and obviously not happy with Page leaving Shonda Rhimes show.



Commenting under an announcement post that was shared on the show's Instagram page. 'Wait!!! WHAT????'. The mogul recently watched the show and shared her reaction and noted, "I'm not ok!!!" along with a screenshot of the two lead characters.



The news was announced via a letter from Lady Whistledown.“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” read the message.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family,” it continued. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” read the statement by Lady Whistledown.

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the show wrote on Twitter, "Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge-watched all over again #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever."



Like Kim, thousands of fans have reacted to the news which was hard to believe. Some find it unbelievable while some ask to stop filming as they are done with the show.

They can stop filming now. I'm done. — Hutch (@CPHutchcraft) April 2, 2021 ×